Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants of PPP leader

Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Friday heard the case and deferred the the indictment proceedings in the alleged Senate election rigging case once again, however, the sessions judge issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PPP leader Ali Haider Gilani and other co-accused including Faheem Khan and Captain retired Jameel.

Islamabad District and Sessions Court Judge Umeed Ali Baloch heard the case.

The court had summoned the three accused today for indictment

The court ordered police to arrest the accused and present them at the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till July 14