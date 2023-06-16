CAA issues NOTAM for flight operation suspension during high winds

All flight operations will be suspended at certain airports if the wind speed exceeds 30 knots, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued NOTAM on Friday.

According to CAA officials, this decision has been made in response to the anticipated presence of strong winds due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The instructions apply specifically to airports in Karachi, Sukkur, Mohenjo Daro, and Nawab Shah.

In the event that the wind speed reaches or exceeds 30 knots at these airports, no landings or take-offs will be permitted, the officials said.

“This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of aircraft and passengers, as high winds can significantly impact aviation operations.”

However, the NOTAM will remain in place until midnight today.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy over the northeast Arabian Sea started landfalling along the Indian Gujarat coast (Jakhau port) and Pakistan-India border around Latitude 23.0°N & Longitude 68.3°E at a distance of 150km from Keti Bandar, 200km from Thatta & 245km from Karachi.

The landfall process will get completed by midnight. Maximum sustained surface winds are 100-120 Km/hour gusts 130 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions are rough/phenomenal with a maximum wave height of 20-25 feet.