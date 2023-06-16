Rupee slips lower, settles at 287.25 against US dollar
Dollar is currently being traded at Rs297
The value of the dollar increased dramatically by a margin of Rs2 against the rupee and is currently being traded at Rs297 in the open market.
The dollar was being traded at Rs287.25 during the inter-bank trade around 10:15am.
Also Read: Dollar thrashes rupee in interbank, as IMF deal hopes fade away
On Thursday, the rupee ended its four-session losing streak against the US dollar, to settle at 287.37, up by 0.07% against the US dollar in the inter-bank. The exchange rate recorded a Rs0.19 drop.
The Pakistani currency is experiencing a decline against the dollar, primarily driven by looming default threats and concerns over the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
dollar rate
US dollar
US dollar updates
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div