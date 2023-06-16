PM Shehbaz to meet Bilawal, Fazl separately today to chalk out Political strategy

Two major government allies are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday (today).

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will meet the prime minister to discuss overall political situation of the country in separate meetings

SAMAA TV reported that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami party and other coalition leaders are also expected to meet the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will consult the allies on the future political strategy.