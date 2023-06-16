Google unveils virtual try-on experience powered by AI

Google has taken a major step forward in enhancing the online shopping experience by introducing a virtual try-on tool that utilizes generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The search giant is launching a new shopping feature that shows clothes on a lineup of real-life fashion models.

This innovative tool aims to provide users with a clearer understanding of how an item, initially focusing on women’s tops, would fit their specific body type.

By incorporating 80 models outfitted with AI, Google aims to revolutionize the way virtual try-on works.

The virtual try-on tool will be seamlessly integrated into Google search results, offering users the opportunity to visualize shoppable items on a diverse range of models.

The company, in its blog post, stated: “Forty-two percent of online shoppers don’t feel represented by images of models, and fifty-nine percent feel dissatisfied with an item they shopped for online because it looked different on them than expected. Now, thanks to our new virtual try-on tool on Search, you can see whether a piece is right for you before you buy it”.

It further added, “Starting today, U.S. shoppers can virtually try on women’s tops from brands across Google, including Anthropologie, Everlane, H&M and LOFT. Just tap products with the “Try On” badge on Search and select the model that resonates most with you”.

To create a comprehensive database of models, Google undertook a meticulous process of photographing 40 men and 40 women, representing a broad spectrum of sizes, from XXS to 4XL.

In addition to size diversity, the captured models also encompassed various body shapes, ethnicities, hair types, and skin tones.

When using the virtual try-on tool, online shoppers will be able to browse through a gallery of model images and select the ones that resonate with their preferences and body type.

Once a model is chosen, the chosen item will be digitally applied to the model’s still image, creating a photorealistic representation of how the garment would appear when worn.

This new initiative by Google is poised to address a common challenge faced by online shoppers – the difficulty of accurately assessing the fit and suitability of clothing items without physically trying them on.

The introduction of this virtual try-on tool aligns with Google’s ongoing efforts to improve e-commerce by merging cutting-edge technology with consumer needs.

While the virtual try-on tool is initially focused on women’s tops, Google has expressed its intention to expand its application to encompass other clothing categories and potentially extend its reach to menswear as well.