Dar's continuous absence fumes NA Standing Committee members on Finance

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance met on Friday under the chair of Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh that expressed concern over the non-participation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Qaiser Sheikh said finance minister did not participate in the committee meeting till today and he felt very bad and commented, “It seems finance minister may have any complaint against this committee.”

The committee also expressed concern over the non-appointment of the President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for over a year.

The committee members said that post of president of Agricultural Development Bank is also vacant for a long time and the Board of Competition Commission is also incomplete.

Secretary Finance (Additional) replied to the committee members that candidates for bank presidents have been shortlisted.

He added that the committee headed by Finance Minister will conduct interviews soon and process of appointment of chairman of the two banks will also be completed soon.

Finance Secretary (Additional) said Competition Commission Board will also be completed soon with the approval of the Cabinet.