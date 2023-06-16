PML-N to conduct intra-party elections today

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, announced that the general council meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will take place today (Friday) in Islamabad.

The meeting will be chaired by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif online and the party President Shehbaz Sharif.

Prominent figures including Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz will also be in attendance.

The meeting will witness the participation of the party’s central leadership, officials, and leaders.

One of the key agendas of the meeting will be the conduction of intra-party elections. This decision reflects the party’s commitment to democratic processes and transparent decision-making.

Earlier, Sources reveal that the current president of the party, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is expected to be elected as the unopposed president of PML-N while Ahsan Iqbal is likely to retain his position as the secretary-general.

Furthermore, it is highly likely that Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be appointed to party positions.

Maryam Nawaz, on the other hand, will continue to serve as the chief organizer and senior vice president, facing no opposition in the election process.

Hamza Shahbaz is also expected to assume the role of senior vice president within the party.

However, the decision regarding Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s acceptance of a party post has not yet been finalized.

With the intra-party election, PML-N aims to strengthen its internal structure and consolidate its position ahead of the crucial general election in October.