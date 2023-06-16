Instagram expands broadcast channels feature globally, enhancing user engagement

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has announced the global expansion of its popular feature, Broadcast Channels, allowing all users to access this interactive communication tool.

Initially introduced in February for select users, the feature enables creators to send photos, videos, and other updates directly to their followers. With this expansion, the platform aims to empower creators and facilitate greater user engagement worldwide.

Broadcast channels serve as a one-to-many messaging tool, allowing creators to invite their entire follower base and share text, images, videos, voice notes, and conduct polls to gather valuable feedback from their fans.

However, only creators will have the privilege of sending content through these channels, while followers will be limited to reacting to the content and participating in polls.

When a creator gains access to broadcast channels, their followers will receive a one-time notification, inviting them to join the channel after the creator sends their first message.

This notification will appear in the follower’s Instagram inbox, ensuring they stay updated with the latest content.

While any user can discover broadcast channels and view the shared content, only those who actively join the channel will receive notifications when new updates occur.

Instagram also grants followers the flexibility to leave or mute any broadcast channel they have joined at their convenience. By visiting a creator’s profile, followers can access notification settings, where they can control their preferences for the specific broadcast channel.

By default, notifications will be set to “some,” but users have the option to customize this setting to “all” or “none.” Followers will only receive the initial invitation notification from the channel unless they have actively signed up for it.

Once a channel is added to the follower’s inbox, it will appear alongside other message threads, and notifications will be enabled. However, most users will not be able to reply to the channel’s content, as it primarily functions as a one-way communication platform.

To access a creator’s broadcast channel, users can follow a link provided through a story sticker or a link pinned to the creator’s Instagram profile. Additionally, they can join a channel by accepting the one-time notification mentioned earlier, which is sent to existing followers. By simply clicking on any of these options, users can tap the “Join broadcast channel” button and gain access to the creator’s updates.

New Collaborator feature allows creators to invite guests and fans to participate in Broadcast Channels

In addition to the global expansion of broadcast channels, Instagram has introduced a collaborative feature called “Collaborator.”

This exciting addition allows creators to invite other creators or even their fans to participate in their broadcast channels, similar to inviting a special guest to a podcast.

By fostering collaboration and expanding opportunities for shared content creation, Instagram aims to further enrich the user experience and enhance the platform’s creative potential.

With these updates, Instagram continues to empower creators and facilitate meaningful connections between creators and their followers.

The expanded availability of broadcast channels, combined with the new Collaborator feature, promises to unlock exciting possibilities for content creation, engagement, and interaction within the global Instagram community.