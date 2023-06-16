FIA money laundering case: Moonis Elahi’s wife gets interim bail

A banking court in Lahore on Friday granted interim bail of four accused including Moonis Elahi’s wife Tahreem Elahi in FIA money laundering case.

The court has extended the interim bail of the accused till June 21.

All accused completed their attendance in the court of Judge Muhammad Aslam Gondal.

Court granted interim bail to Tehreem Elahi, Zara Elahi and two other accused in the case.

The accused prayed that cases were lodged on political basis and pleaded bail.