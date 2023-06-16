Lahore ATC adjourns Model Town case hearing till June 23

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on Friday heard Model Town tragedy case and sought arguments on the pleas of acquittal of the four accused in the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 23.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore Judge Ijaz Ahmed Butar heard the case.

Four police officers, including former SSP Umar Virk filed petitions for acquittal from the Model Town tragedy case.

The Model Town tragedy known as Model Town operation held between the Punjab Police and Pakistan Awami Tehreek activists on 17 June 2014 resulting in several protesters killings.

The standoff occurred when the police’s anti-encroachment squad launched an operation to remove the barriers from the road leading to the offices of Minhaj-ul-Quran and the residence of PAT founder Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri in Model Town, Lahore.