Mirpur Khas: Man dies after being struck by lightning

A man has died after reportedly being struck by lightning in Jhuddo area of Mirpur Khas District, Sindh province on Friday.

The incident occurred during a powerful thunderstorm that swept through the region.

The thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rainfall, also resulted in the flooding of low-lying areas in Jhuddo.

The sudden deluge caused inconvenience and disruption to the lives of the local residents.

Additionally, the downpour led to the suspension of electricity supply in the area, compounding the challenges faced by the community.

It is pertinent to mention here that Biparjoy — a “severe cyclonic storm” — has inched closer to India and Pakistan, prompting authorities to take preventive measures to minimize the damage it may cause.

On her official Twitter handle, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman said “Cyclone Biparjoy has completed landfall in Indian Gujrat”.

She further added that Pakistan was prepared but largely spared the full force.

“Sindh’s coastal areas like Sujawal were inundated by high sea levels,” she stressed, adding that most of the people had been evacuated to safe ground.