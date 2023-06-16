Biparjoy Cyclone completes landfall in India’s Gujarat—125 km away from Keti Bandar

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that Biparjoy Cyclone has made landfall on the Indian Gujarat coast and currently 125 km southwest of Keti Bandar.

The storm is expected to weaken first to a cyclonic storm and then to a depression by today’s evening.

