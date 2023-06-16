Jane Marriot appointed as next British High Commissioner to Pakistan

Jane Marriot has been appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

She said that Great Britain and Pakistan are connected by heritage, strong people ties, climate cooperation and growing trade.

“Dosti and Commonwealth links can ensure a prosperous future. Aap se jald mulaqat hogi,” she tweeted.

Previously, Christian Turner was serving as British High Commissioner to Pakistan and went back to Britain after completing his tenure.

The U.K Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in a statement said that Jane Marriott OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in succession to Dr Christian Turner CMG who has transferred to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

“Ms Marriott will take up her appointment during July 2023,” the statement reads.

She was serving as the British High Commissioner to Nairobi since 2019. Jane also served as National Security Council, Deputy Director, Americas, Middle East and Africa along with diplomatic roles in Afghanistan and Iraq. The designated British High Commissioner also served at various posts in Cabinet Office and Home Office.