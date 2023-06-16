Latif Khosa’s residence in Lahore comes under attack, driver injured

An unknown assailants opened fire shots at the house of former Punjab governor Latif Khosa in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) late night.

Police said that Latif Khosa’s driver sustained injuries.

Latif Khosa said that unknown persons fired at his residence and managed to run away.

He said that his driver was injured as a result of firing.

Police officials said attackers are being identified from the footage of CCTV cameras.

It is pertinent to note that Latif Khosa was removed from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has removed Sardar Latif Khosa as the People’s Lawyer Forum President.

However, the additional charge of the post of PPP Secretary-General has been given to Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari.

A notification was also issued by the PPP chairman’s secretariat through his political secretary, Jameel Soomro.

SAMAA TV reported that PPP leadership was not happy with recent interviews of Latif Khosa and his criticism of the coalition government, especially on the PML-N on judicial matters.