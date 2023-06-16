Weather office forecasts dust-storm over plains of country

The meteorological department said that dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm) is likely in Sindh, East/South Balochistan, Upper and Central Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Intense dust-storm/thunderstorm and rain (heavy to very heavy scattered rain with extremely heavy at times) is expected in lower Sindh.

Dust-storm/dust raising winds are likely over plain areas of the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather Very hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and lower Sindh.

Lahore (Qurtaba Chowk 153, Pani Wala Talab 108, Lakshmi Chowk 103, Airport 73, City 72, Tajpura 70, Mughalpura 65, Gulshan-E-Ravi 62, Upper Mall 61, Jail Road 56, Farrukhabad 55, Johri Town 45, Nishtar Town 44, Gulberg (Head Office Wasa) 41, Iqbal Town 40, Samanabad 34, Chowk Nakhuda 25), Hafizabad 58, Narowal 57.4, Sialkot (City 45 & Airport 32), Kasur 32, Gujrat 17, Gujranwala 15, Murree 12, Islamabad (Saidpur 14, Golra 12, City 05, Airport, Bokra 02) Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 05, Chaklala, Kacheri 03), T T Singh, Attock, Jhelum 05, Mangla , Mandi Bahauddin 03, Sargodha 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 43, Rawalakot 08, Muzaffarabad (Airport 03 & City 02), Kotli 02,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Kakul 36, Saidu Sharif 13, Balakot 05, Dir upper 04, MirKhani 02,Sindh: Thatta 24, Mithi 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Badin 07,

Karachi

(Karachi (Qaidabad 05, Airport old area, Jinnah Terminal 04, Met office university road 04, Saadi Town, Gulshan-e- Hadeed 03, Gulshan-e- Maymaar, Faisal Base 01), Mir Pur Khas 03, Hyderabad 02,

Balochistan

Zhob 10, Gilgit Baltistan: Chilas, Bagrote, Skardu, Bunji 01.

Today’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Nokkundi 44 and Turbat 42.