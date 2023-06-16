Met dept issues alert about Biparjoy cyclone

Pakistan Metrological Department issued a new alert in the wake of Biparjoy cyclone striking the coastal areas of the Pakistan and Indian.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy over northeast Arabian Sea started land falling along Indian Gujarat coast (Jakhau port) and Pakistan-India border around Latitude 23.0°N & Longitude 68.3°E at a distance of 150km from Keti Bandar, 200km from Thatta & 245km from Karachi.

The landfall process will get complete by midnight. Maximum sustained surface winds are 100-120 Km/hour gusts 130 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being rough/phenomenal with maximum wave height 20-25 feet.

Possible Impacts:

Under its influence, widespread rain-thunderstorm with some heavy/very heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts till 17 June.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with a few heavy falls & accompanied with gusty winds of 30-50 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad & Sanghar districts tonight and tomorrow.

Squally winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts.

Storm surge of 2-2.5 meters (6-8 feet) expected along Keti Bandar & surrounding which can inundate the low-lying areas.

Sea conditions along Sindh-Makran coast likely to be rough/ very rough (2-2.5 meter).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in open sea till the system is over by 17 June.