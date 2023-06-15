Cyclone Biparjoy strikes Sindh coast
Cyclone is currently positioned 245 kilometers south of Karachi and 150 kilometers south of Cyclone Thatta and Keti Bandar
Cyclone Biparjoy has begun its landfall process along the coast of Sindh and is expected to complete by midnight.
The Meteorological Department reports that the cyclone is currently positioned 245 kilometers south of Karachi and 150 kilometers south of Cyclone Thatta and Keti Bandar.
Karachi
Sindh
Cyclone Biparjoy
