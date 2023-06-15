Intel unveils epic CPU transformation: Core i9 makes way for Core Ultra 9!

Intel has announced changes to its CPU branding and naming scheme for the upcoming 14th Gen processors, codenamed ‘Meteor Lake’.

After nearly 15 years, the familiar Core i3, i5, i7, and i9 names will be replaced with shorter labels, specifically Core 3, Core 5, Core 7, and Core 9, for mainstream consumer CPUs.

However, Intel will introduce a new set of tiers called Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7, and Core Ultra 9, which will represent high-performance “leadership” models.

In addition, Intel will no longer emphasize generation numbers in its marketing and product stickers. The company is also updating the usage guidelines and logos for its Intel Evo and vPro brands.

Intel states that customers have been requesting a simpler naming convention.

However, it is currently unclear whether the five-digit number sequence in each product’s name will continue, and if the Ultra modifier will replace the current X suffix used for overclockable top-end CPUs.

The company has revealed new badge designs for each CPU tier, as well as for Intel Evo certified laptops, and the vPro Enterprise and vPro Essentials business qualifications.

The Meteor Lake architecture represents a significant turning point for Intel. It involves a shift to a modular manufacturing style, where multiple components are fabricated using different processes and locations.

These components are then combined using Intel’s Foveros 3D stacking and interconnect technology.

Consumer laptops featuring Meteor Lake CPUs are expected to include a CPU tile fabricated by Intel on the new Intel 4 process, along with GPU and IO tiles fabricated by TSMC.

Intel claims that Meteor Lake will bring notable improvements in power efficiency and graphics performance, primarily due to the utilization of the Xe GPU architecture.

Additionally, Intel has confirmed that this architecture will introduce dedicated AI acceleration hardware.

As of now, Intel has not released any official specifications or performance targets for Meteor Lake.

Interestingly, there are strong rumors suggesting that this architecture will focus exclusively on the laptop segment for Intel’s 14th Gen, with a separate product stack based on the alleged ‘Arrow Lake’ architecture for desktop CPUs.