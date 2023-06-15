Watch Live
Govt invites applications for limited Hajj seats

Spokesman encourages prospective pilgrims to submit duly filled application form to the Hajj Policy Section Officer of the Ministry
Usman Javaid Jun 15, 2023
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has invited applications for limited seats in the government Hajj scheme on a first-come, first-served basis.

In a statement, the ministry spokesperson announced that applications were being accepted in the hardship category, and the application form was now accessible on the ministry’s official website.

The spokesman encouraged prospective pilgrims to submit the duly filled application form to the Hajj Policy Section Officer of the Ministry, using either the option of hand delivery or email.

As per the spokesperson’s statement, the detailed information of the entire group can be submitted on the Hajj application form.

