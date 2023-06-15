Pakistan Football Team gets NOC for SAFF Championship in India

Pakistan Football Team were granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) by Ministry of Interior and Foreign Ministry of Pakistan to travel to India for the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) had tweeted today to Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to ask for NOC.

Pakistan Football Team is currently in Mauritius for the four-nation tournament, where they will play the last match against Djibouti on 17 June.

The team will get visa from Mauritius and will travel to India, where they will play the hosts in their first match on 21 June.

Pakistan Football team will also play Kuwait on 24 June and Nepal on 27 June. They have lost all three matches in 2023 so far and are looking to end their losing streak.