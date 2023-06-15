Watch Live
Govt keeps petrol price unchanged in Pakistan

Ishaq Dar announced the decision in a televised address
Samaa TV Jun 15, 2023
The federal government Thursday decided to maintain a status quo in the prices of petrol and diesel for the next fortnight.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar announced the decision in a televised address.

Dismissing media reports on fuel prices, Dar clarified that the decision to keep the prices unchanged was based on international rates.

Explaining further, he noted a slight increase in global crude oil and gas prices over the past few days.

The minister also highlighted the government’s efforts in reducing diesel and petrol prices by Rs35 and Rs20 respectively over the course of the last 30 days.

The finance minister went on to say that these prices would remain unchanged until June 30.

