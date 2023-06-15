Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money

Pakistan’s forex reserves rise by 2.7 percent

SBP reserves cross US$ 4 billion mark after increase of US$ 107 million
Samaa Money Jun 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) saw a 2.7 percent increase on a weekly basis after declining for six consecutive weeks on Thursday, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

As of June 9, the SBP’s foreign currency reserves amounted to $4.019 billion, showing a rise of $107 million compared to $3.912 billion recorded on June 2.

The total liquid foreign currency reserves of the country, including the reserves held by banks other than the SBP, reached $9.378 billion, indicating a $43 million increase from the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks were at $5.360 billion, experiencing a decrease of $63 million during the week.

Pakistan

foreign exchange

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular