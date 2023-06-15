Pakistan’s forex reserves rise by 2.7 percent

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) saw a 2.7 percent increase on a weekly basis after declining for six consecutive weeks on Thursday, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

As of June 9, the SBP’s foreign currency reserves amounted to $4.019 billion, showing a rise of $107 million compared to $3.912 billion recorded on June 2.

The total liquid foreign currency reserves of the country, including the reserves held by banks other than the SBP, reached $9.378 billion, indicating a $43 million increase from the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks were at $5.360 billion, experiencing a decrease of $63 million during the week.