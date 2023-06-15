Shaheen Shah Afridi gets green signal for Sri Lanka Test series

Pakistan Cricket Team’s management has given green signal to fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Test series against Sri Lanka, Samaa TV learnt on Thursday.

According to the sources of Samaa TV, the physio had given Shaheen Shah Afridi a target to make comeback in Test cricket, but he could not complete it.

Team Director Mickey Arthur requested Nottinghamshire county to add the left-arm fast bowler in the squad for first-class match.

Mickey Arthur said that Shaheen Shah Afridi had played for Nottinghamshire in T20 Vitality Blast so he was eligible to play for them.

He also said that Shaheen only needs practice, so he would not match fees for playing one first-class match for Nottinghamshire.

It is expected that Shaheen Shah Afridi will play for Nottinghamshire against Somerset on 25 June whereas the Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played in July, in which two matches will be played.

Few days back Mickey Arthur had tweeted that the performance and workload of Shaheen Shah Afridi was being monitored all the time.