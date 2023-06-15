PTI loses another wicket

Hafiz Mansab Awan, the ticket holder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from PP-151, has announced to part ways with the party.

In a recorded video message, Hafiz Mansab Awan expressed that his family has made significant sacrifices for the betterment of the country. He emphasised that they do not support engaging in confrontational politics with institutions.

He said that in the current situation declared his inability to be associated with the negative politics of PTI. He strongly condemned the violent incidents that occurred on May 9 and bid farewell to the party.