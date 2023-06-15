Cummins coy over Australia team for Ashes opener

Australia captain Pat Cummins said Thursday the Ashes-holders had selected a team for the first Test against England at Edgbaston but refused to reveal the playing XI.

England named their side for the first of a five-match series two days out from Friday’s start in Birmingham.

But Cummins, who only last week led his side to a 209-run win over India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval, was keeping his cards close to his chest.

The main issue for Australia appears to be that fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is now fit for selection after missing the final, with the experienced seamer competing for a place in the tourists’ pace attack with left-armer Mitchell Starc.

“We do have a team but we will announce it tomorrow, mainly because we haven’t got around to telling all our squad,” said Cummins, himself a fast bowler, at a pre-match press conference.

“The big news from last week is Josh Hazelwood is now available.”

Australia’s rout of India meant they had won 12 out of 20 matches, with just three defeats and five draws, during the two-year WTC cycle.

The 30-year-old Cummins added that meant Australia could have confidence in their own game rather than trying to match the ultra-aggressive ‘Bazball’ style that has been a hallmark of England’s play under captain Ben Stokes.

“We’ve been amazing over the last 20 Test matches,” said Cummins. “And I think you’ve seen a pretty similar style in the way we’ve played, so we don’t want to lose sight of that.”

He added: “We’re big on playing what’s in front of you. Somewhere our batters might take 200 balls to get a hundred and that’s totally fine.”