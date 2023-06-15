Gold price surges Rs 1,700 per tola in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed an increase of Rs 1,700, reaching Rs 220,700 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs 219,000 on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold saw a decrease of Rs 1,458, settling at Rs 189,215 as opposed to the previous rate of Rs 187,757. On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold rose to Rs 173,447 from Rs 172,111, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Both the per tola and ten-gram silver prices remained unchanged, concluding at Rs 2,550 and Rs 2,186.21 respectively.

In the international market, the price of gold experienced a decline of US$ 19, with a new rate of $1,929 in comparison to the previous rate of $1,948, according to the association’s report.