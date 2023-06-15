WhatsApp update: You won’t believe what they’ve done with chat privacy!

The Chat Lock feature on WhatsApp is now available to users. With this new update, you can secure specific chats so that nobody else can access them.

This feature is particularly useful when you need to hand over your device to someone you don’t fully trust and want to protect your personal conversations.

In addition to locking the chats, WhatsApp has also implemented a feature that hides the contents of locked chats in notifications. This ensures that your privacy is safeguarded.

When you receive a new message from a locked chat, the notification will only indicate that you have a new message without revealing its content.

Upon opening the app, the new message will be hidden in the Locked folder, preserving your privacy.

To enable the Chat Lock feature, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the specific chat you want to lock. Go to the profile section of the chat. Scroll down and tap on the Chat Lock option, then enable it. Lock the chat using your phone’s registered fingerprint, and you’re all set.

Please note that your locked chats will be visible in the Locked Chats section, which can be found at the top of the main WhatsApp page.

However, it’s important to mention that the Chat Lock feature has some limitations. One of the drawbacks is its slow performance.

When attempting to unlock chats using the fingerprint sensor, there is a noticeable delay before the locked folder opens. This can become frustrating over time due to the slow unlocking process.

Another concern is the presence of a loophole. If you leave the Chat Lock folder open and forget to close it, anyone who accesses your WhatsApp will be able to see your private chats.

Therefore, it’s crucial to remember to close the folder before exiting the WhatsApp app to prevent unauthorized access. Additionally, the platform does not automatically add the lock to older chats even if you close the app.

So, it’s important to ensure that you close the Locked folder before using any other app on your phone.

This loophole is a bug that WhatsApp can address through a software update. In the meantime, a temporary solution is to use the fingerprint lock feature for the entire WhatsApp app instead of relying solely on the platform’s chat lock option.