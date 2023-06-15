NAB asks Interior Ministry to take steps to bring back Farah Gogi through Interpol

The National Accountability Bureau has requested for including the names of seven more people to the Exit Control List, including the former prime minister’s principal secretary Azam Khan, in the 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Interior Ministry has also been requested to take measures to bring back the former first lady’s friend Farah Gogi through Interpol.

According to NAB sources, among the seven names asked for including in the ECL are Azam Khan, Sikandar Hayat, Arif Rahim, Naveed Akbar, Nisar Muhammad, Ghulam Haider, Arif Nazir.

The names of the members of the former PTI cabinet have already been included in the ECL.

The Interior Ministry has also called a meeting of ECL Committee on the request of the NAB.

The bureau has also requested for taking measures to bring Farah Gogi through the Interpol, the sources added.