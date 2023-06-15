Karachi’s democratic mandate robbed: Hafiz claims

Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for Karachi mayor, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman addressing a press conference said that Jamaat-e-Islami mandate was robbed—an act he termed as shameful.

He claimed people voted JI for the development of the city.

“We had the 192 while PPP had 173 voters,” he claimed. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman vowed to go to courts and also announces to take to streets.

Hafiz Naeem said robbery on the people’s mandate was unacceptable.

“31 people were abducted and tortured,” he alleged.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq announced to mark Friday as Black Day on the alleged controversial elections of the Karachi mayor in which PPP stood victorious by defeating JI candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.