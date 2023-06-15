Social media links of Imran, other PTI leaders sent to FIA for forensics

The social media profiles of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other prominent leaders have been shared with the Federal Investigation Agency for a forensic test for allegedly sharing controversial content from March 8 to May 9.

A total of 23 links of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have been dispatched to the FIA, according to the police.

The police further said the links shared are based on the videos and posts of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar.

A forensic test is being conducted on the videos and posts over allegedly anti-state statements contained in the shared links.

The statements of the political leaders will also form part of the JIT’s final report on the May 9 violence cases, the police said.

They further said prominent PTI personalities and social media handlers kept sharing allegedly offensive material.

The forensic reports of the links will be made part of the investigation report.

The police alleged that the youth were incited against the state through the use of social media.