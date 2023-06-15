Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host four matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given its approval for the implementation of a hybrid model for the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17 and will witness the participation of top cricketing nations including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), in an official announcement, said that the 50-over tournament will be played in two phases.

This edition of the Asia Cup will be unique as it will be conducted in a hybrid model, marking the first time in the history of the championship.

While four matches will be played in Pakistan, the remaining nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka.

The tournament will feature two groups, with two teams from each group advancing to the Super Four stage.

The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then clash in an exhilarating final match.