PM Shehbaz presented guard of honour at Presidential palace

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday was presented guard of honour here at the Presidential Zugulba Palace.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev warmly received the premier upon his arrival at the Zugulba Palace.

A contingent of Azerbaijan armed forces also presented a salute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif visited the mausoleum of National Hero and first President of Azerbaijan, Heyder Aliyev and laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum.

The premier also paid a visit to the martyrs monument.

Later the two leaders proceeded to a meeting at the Presidential Palace.

A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the prime minister to discuss the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.