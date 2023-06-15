Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years

The sleeping giant of hydropower languishes in government negligence as the Bunji Dam, once envisioned as a project with immense potential, finds itself submerged in the abyss.

As the project languishes in bureaucratic red tape and delays, its true potential for generating cheap and sustainable power is gradually fading away.

Seventeen years have passed since the foundation of this ambitious project was laid, and yet it remains buried under piles of files and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

The project has suffered from a lack of attention and commitment from successive governments. The “Bunji Hydropower Project”, touted as a potential game-changer for Pakistan’s energy sector, was approved back in 2005.

A considerable sum of two billion rupees was allocated for the design and feasibility study of the project.

However, despite the initial investment, the design and study have proved to be nothing more than wasted resources.

The lack of progress on the project over the years has raised questions about the effectiveness and efficiency of government decision-making processes.

Feasibility studies obtained by Samaa TV revealed that the Bunji project had the potential to generate a staggering 24 billion units of electricity annually.

The Department of Environment Protection and the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) both declared the project as ‘viable and beneficial’.

All the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were also issued for its construction. However, bureaucratic hurdles and delays in decision-making have hindered its progress.

According to the Project Concept (PC) One report of 2014, an estimated expenditure of 1,328 billion rupees was earmarked for the project.

Shockingly, by 2017, the cost had escalated to a staggering 1,529 billion rupees. Presently, the project’s cost has skyrocketed by hundreds of billions of rupees due to the never-ending delays and increasing material costs.

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has repeatedly sought funds from different governments, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

In a disappointing turn of events, the Ministry of Economic Affairs provided a curt two-line response stating that the funding for the Bunji hydropower project could not be arranged.

The Bunji Dam, if constructed, would be Pakistan’s second-largest hydropower project, with a capacity of 7100 MW.

The abundant power generated by this project could play a significant role in addressing Pakistan’s energy crisis and reducing dependence on costly and environmentally harmful alternatives.

However, the project’s fate remains uncertain as it continues to languish in bureaucratic quagmires.