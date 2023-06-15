Nawaz Sharif orders party to hold workers’ meetings to speed up poll preps

The PML-N has decided to accelerate its election preparations and organize workers conventions in Murree, Hafizabad and Nankana Sahib immediately.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has issued instructions in this regard.

Moreover, party chief organizer Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to leave for Islamabad today.

She is set to participate in an election and organizational meeting of the party in the federal capital.

Instructions have been issued to organize workers’ conventions in Murree, Hafizabad and Nankana Sahib immediately.

Party supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed the leadership of the districts concerned to hold the workers’ conventions.

Maryam Nawaz will attend senior party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s convention in Murree.

Another convention will be organized in Hafizabad on the invitation of Saira Afzal Tarar.