97% of vulnerable population shifted to safe places: Khi corps commander

In the wake of the threat of Cyclone Biparjoy hitting Thatta’s Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat’s Kutch area this afternoon, the Pakistan Army has released new statistics of the rescue process in the affected areas.

According to the new data, 97% of the population has been shifted to safe places.

The Karachi corps commander said the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Navy, the NDMA and all civil administrations deserve applause for successfully moving the vulnerable population to safety within the stipulated time.

About 7,000 people have been shifted to 44 relief camps in Badin, Sajawal and Thatta districts.

The corps commander ordered all stakeholders to remain on high alert until the storm passes.

Additional troops are on standby in Malir and Hyderabad.