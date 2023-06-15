Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

97% of vulnerable population shifted to safe places: Khi corps commander

Officer says additional troops on standby in Malir, Hyderabad
Samaa Web Desk Jun 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

In the wake of the threat of Cyclone Biparjoy hitting Thatta’s Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat’s Kutch area this afternoon, the Pakistan Army has released new statistics of the rescue process in the affected areas.

According to the new data, 97% of the population has been shifted to safe places.

The Karachi corps commander said the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Navy, the NDMA and all civil administrations deserve applause for successfully moving the vulnerable population to safety within the stipulated time.

About 7,000 people have been shifted to 44 relief camps in Badin, Sajawal and Thatta districts.

The corps commander ordered all stakeholders to remain on high alert until the storm passes.

Additional troops are on standby in Malir and Hyderabad.

Karachi

India

Sindh

Pakistan Army

storm

cyclone

corps commander

Cyclone Biparjoy

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular