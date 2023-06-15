IHC irked over ‘contemptuous’ re-arrest of Shireen Mazari

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday expressed displeasure over the re-arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Shireen Mazari, despite a court order.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction with Akbar Nasir Khan, the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police, for defending the actions of the police, leading to the rejection of his response.

The IHC judges— Justice Mian Gul Hasan, Justice Hasan Aurangzeb – heard the contempt of court case today and ordered the submission of an amended reply.

During the hearing, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb stressed the importance of safeguarding the rights of the people and underscored that the ‘Islamabad police should have intervened when the court order was issued’.

The IHC further criticized the IG’s statement regarding the protection of his officers and claimed ignorance of the court’s orders, emphasizing that “such actions undermine the authority of the judiciary”.

The court, however, postponed the hearing of the case until June 22.

The court questioned the IG’s assertion of merely facilitating the arrest and demanded a clear explanation for the re-arrest of Shireen Mazari despite the court’s explicit directive.