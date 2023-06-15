Did Pakistan, India make contact over Biparjoy cyclone threat?

Pakistan and India are facing a common threat Biparjoy Cyclone—which will hit the Indian city Gujarat and Keti Bandar of port city Karachi today—that led to mass evacuations from the coastal belt of both countries.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in weekly briefing on Thursday responded to the question whether India and Pakistan made contact over the Biparjoy cyclone.

She said Pakistan made no contact with India over Biparjoy cyclone.

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to hit the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi, near Jakhau Port in Gujara.

Moreover, high tidal waves hit Indian state Gujarat as cyclonic storm intensified.

As per Indian media reports, Central Reserve Police Force Nikhil Mudholkar Assistant Commandant (NDRF) said that the speed of wind is around 60-70 kmph right now. “We have reviewed the coastal areas and the low-lying areas and forces have been deployed there. We appeal to the people of the state to stay indoors and follow the guidelines issued by the government.”