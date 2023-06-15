Pleas against review of judgments law: Chirping of birds catches CJP’s attention

The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on the pleas against the review of judgement law till 11am tomorrow.

The court had resumed hearing on the petitions against the law, with a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. The bench also comprised Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

At the outset of the hearing, upon hearing the sound of birds chirping outside, the CJP told the attorney general for Pakistan they may have brought a message for him.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan smiled and responded that he hoped the message is positive.

To this, the CJP remarked that there was a time when pigeons were used to send messages.

During the hearing, the AGP referred to a verdict under Article 184(3) in the Manzoor Elahi case.

Justice Ahsan said the court was interested to know how and why the jurisdiction of an appeal could be expanded with Article 184(3).

The CJP remarked that the petitioner did not object to the law, but was of the view that it should be done through a constitutional amendment.

He added that the court also accepted that the jurisdiction should be expanded, but the reasons for it should also be included.

Justice Akhtar remarked that he could not understand the difference between review of judgements under Article 184(3) and other verdicts.

“For me, the standard of review of all the verdicts of the Supreme Court is the same.”

But the law promulgated has different standard for verdicts.

The AGP argued that with time, the jurisdiction of Article 184(3) was expanded and so should that of review under it.

Justice Akhtar remarked that in a review case, the court’s own decision is placed before it and not a conflict between two parties.

The CJP told the AGP that if they wanted to make a review the same as proceedings then they were welcome to do so, adding the correct legal procedure should be adopted for it.

“I will also inform the court how a review evolved,” the AGP said.