Pak-Iran political consultation round to be held on June 17: FO spokesperson

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a weekly briefing said that 12th round of political consultations of Pakistan-Iran will be held soon.

She said foreign secretary will represent Pakistan in Pak-Iran consultation meeting.

The spokesperson said that the last meeting was held in October 2021.

Zahra said that Russian oil cargo on discounted price arrived in Karachi after successfully negotiation process and Petroleum Ministry worked as lead ministry in this regard.

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan has right to buy crude oil from the international market to solve its energy problems.

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan expressed concerns on the forcefully occupation of Muslims properties in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said India has continued atrocities in Held Valley over a long period of time.