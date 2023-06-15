Keti Bandar: Preserving a historic legacy amidst looming ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’

Keti Bandar, a once-thriving port city with a rich history, now confronts significant environmental challenges brought about by sea erosion.

Located in the Thatta district of Sindh province, Keti Bandar is a historically significant coastal town grappling with the formidable challenges posed by environmental changes.

With a rich cultural heritage and a resilient community, the town has faced the loss of villages, arable land, and freshwater sources due to the encroaching sea.

However, amidst these struggles, the town’s inhabitants continue to rely on fishing as their primary livelihood.

Today, as Keti Bandar braces for the imminent threat of ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’, the town faces yet another challenge that could exacerbate its already vulnerable situation.

Threat of ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’

Adding to the woes of Keti Bandar is the looming threat of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is currently advancing toward the town.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon between Karachi in Pakistan and Mandvi in Gujarat with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125 to 135 kilometers per hour with gusts up to 150km/h (93mph), according to officials in both countries.

As the cyclone approaches, there is a growing concern for the safety of the inhabitants and the already vulnerable infrastructure.

The potential impact of this cyclone on the town, particularly its fishing industry and the lives of the residents, is a matter of great apprehension.

Historical significance

In the late 19th century, Keti Bandar served as a vital port city, facilitating the transportation of grains and goods to Karachi, Gujarat, and other regions.

Its strategic location on the remnants of the ancient port of Debal, where Muhammad ibn al-Qasim’s army arrived from Iraq, added to its historical importance.

However, the impact of sea erosion and the construction of dams along the Indus River has significantly diminished the port’s prominence over time.

Environmental challenges and losses

Over the years, Keti Bandar has experienced a substantial loss of land and villages to the relentless encroachment of the Arabian Sea.

According to 2004 data, the town comprised 42 villages and covered an area of approximately 60,969 hectares. However, 28 villages, encompassing an area of 46,137 hectares, succumbed to the sea’s relentless advance.

This loss has resulted in a scarcity of arable land, severely affecting the livelihoods of the local population.

The scarcity of freshwater compounds the challenges faced by the inhabitants of Keti Bandar.

As the sea encroaches further inland, access to freshwater sources has become increasingly limited.

The community heavily relies on the Indus River for their water needs, making it a lifeline for their survival.

Consequently, the effects of sea erosion and environmental changes have taken a toll on wildlife, further exacerbating the fragile ecosystem of the region.

Fishing as the mainstay

Despite the adversities faced by the community, the people of Keti Bandar exhibit remarkable resilience.

With limited agricultural opportunities, fishing has become the primary source of income for the town’s inhabitants. Fishermen venture into the Arabian Sea for extended periods, braving the waves and uncertainty, to catch fish that they later sell in local markets.

From there, the fish is transported to Karachi and other cities, sustaining the fishery industry in the region.

Community resilience and conservation efforts

In the face of numerous challenges, the people of Keti Bandar have demonstrated a commendable spirit of resilience.

Efforts are being made to raise awareness about the environmental issues plaguing the town and to encourage sustainable practices.

Local organizations, along with governmental and non-governmental bodies, are collaborating to protect the fragile ecosystem and develop strategies to mitigate the impact of sea erosion.