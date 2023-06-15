Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

PPP all set to celebrate Jashn-e-Benazir in Lahore on June 20

Party has written to Lahore DC, as well as CS, Punjab IGP for security
Abbas Naqvi Jun 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

The Pakistan Peoples Party has submitted a letter to the Lahore administration, seeking permission for celebrating Jashn-e-Benazir in the Punjab capital on June 20.

The party has written to Lahore Deputy Commissioner Raafia Haider, seeking permission for a public meeting.

The chief secretary and the Punjab inspector general of police have also been requested to provide security arrangements for the rally.

The Lahore capital city police officer has also been contacted for permission and security for the rally.

The party has also requested the chief traffic officer to provide alternate routes for traffic at Liberty Chowk for the day of the rally.

PPP

festival

Lahore

Benazir Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular