PPP all set to celebrate Jashn-e-Benazir in Lahore on June 20

The Pakistan Peoples Party has submitted a letter to the Lahore administration, seeking permission for celebrating Jashn-e-Benazir in the Punjab capital on June 20.

The party has written to Lahore Deputy Commissioner Raafia Haider, seeking permission for a public meeting.

The chief secretary and the Punjab inspector general of police have also been requested to provide security arrangements for the rally.

The Lahore capital city police officer has also been contacted for permission and security for the rally.

The party has also requested the chief traffic officer to provide alternate routes for traffic at Liberty Chowk for the day of the rally.