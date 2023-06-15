PM meets Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during two-day official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on the invitation of its President Ilham Aliyev.

This is the first visit of the prime minister after assuming office.

On touching down in Baku for a two-day official visit, the PM was warmly received by First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee.

After reaching the Azerbaijani capital, PM Sharif visited the mausoleum of the country’s national leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid a floral wreath.

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Later, he reached the Zagulba Presidential Residence where he was warmly received by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev. The PM was also presented with a guard of honor.

After the meeting, the two leaders are also likely to talk to the media.

The talks between the two leaders are expected to feature promotion of trade and cooperation in the energy sector between both countries.

A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the prime minister to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.

Before his departure to Baku, the PM in a tweet said that besides expediting early finalization of a Preferential Trade Agreement, he will hold important talks with Azerbaijani leadership to open up avenues of cooperation in energy, banking, financial services and IT sectors.