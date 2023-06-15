Indian teenager dances for 127 hours to break world record

A 16-year-old girl in India broke a Guinness World Record by dancing for 127 hours with only brief breaks.

Srushti Sudhir Jagtap took to the auditorium of her school on the morning of May 29 and kept dancing until the afternoon of June 3, after 127 hours of moving to the music, according to the UPI.

Jagtap was allotted one five-minute break each hour, which she was allowed to accumulate for longer breaks, which she mostly took late at night.

Photo: Guinness World Record

The teenager chose to dance in the Kathak style, one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance.

“I wanted to promote our Indian culture,” she told Guinness World Records.

The previous record for longest dance marathon by an individual was set at 126 hours by Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal in 2018.