Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 15th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 15th June 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 15th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Cyclone Biparjoy loses steam, now around 247km south of Karachi Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines Firdous Shamim Naqvi appointed as PTI Sindh Senior Vice President Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Biporjoy: Cyclone could be more dangerous than recent storms Parents celebrate son’s 35% marks in board exams Salient features of budget 2023-24