Google Doodle reminds Pakistan of impending elections

In a timely reminder, Google’s latest Doodle has hilighted Pakistan’s upcoming General Elections, slated to be held this year amid ongoing political and economic tension.

With the last elections taking place in 2018, which saw Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party clinch victory, the nation braces itself for another pivotal democratic event.

The Google Doodle itself depicts a ballot box adorned with the Pakistani flag, capturing the essence of the upcoming election.

Upon tapping the doodle, users are greeted with a message stating, “Pakistan National Election 2023,” serving as a gentle nudge to the public to prepare for their democratic duty.

Following the 2018 elections, Imran Khan assumed office as the Prime Minister with the support of some allies.

However, his tenure was cut short when a no-confidence vote ousted him from power in April 2022, paving the way for a new coalition government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

With the current assembly’s term set to end on August 13 this year, the countdown to the general elections has begun.

As per the regulations, elections should take place within 60 days of the assembly’s completion, with a possible extension to 90 days if dissolved earlier.

Earlier this year, the PTI chief dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, signaling his desire for snap elections. However, the ruling coalition, advocating for simultaneous elections in both government and provincial assemblies, rejected these calls.

They argue that prioritizing economic stabilization is crucial, as they claim the nation’s economy has suffered setbacks due to the poor policies of the previous government.