Firdous Shamim Naqvi appointed as PTI Sindh Senior Vice President

Firdous Shamim Naqvi has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh.

A notification has been issued by the PTI secretariat.

A number of top echelons of PTI has left the party after May 9 violent incidents.

Those who left the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) includes for governor of

Sindh Imran Ismael, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui party’s president for Karachi, party’s president for Sindh Ali Zaidi and PTI’s lawmakers from Sindh Assembly.

