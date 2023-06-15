Firdous Shamim Naqvi appointed as PTI Sindh Senior Vice President
Notification issued
Firdous Shamim Naqvi has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh.
A notification has been issued by the PTI secretariat.
A number of top echelons of PTI has left the party after May 9 violent incidents.
Those who left the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) includes for governor of
Sindh Imran Ismael, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui party’s president for Karachi, party’s president for Sindh Ali Zaidi and PTI’s lawmakers from Sindh Assembly.
