Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Firdous Shamim Naqvi appointed as PTI Sindh Senior Vice President

Notification issued
Moonis Ahmed Jun 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

PHOTO/FILE

Firdous Shamim Naqvi has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh.

A notification has been issued by the PTI secretariat.

A number of top echelons of PTI has left the party after May 9 violent incidents.

Those who left the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) includes for governor of

Sindh Imran Ismael, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui party’s president for Karachi, party’s president for Sindh Ali Zaidi and PTI’s lawmakers from Sindh Assembly.

Read Also: Ones who flew from the PTI’s nest

PTI

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular