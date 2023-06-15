Murtaza Wahab wins battle for Karachi mayoral post: Unofficial result

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui won the Karachi Mayor elections by defeating Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, according to unofficial and unverified results.

According to unofficial results, Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui got 173 votes while his rival from Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman got 160 votes.

The electoral process for Karachi Mayor and Deputy Mayor held today at Karachi Arts Council (KAC) today amid neck and neck contest between PPP Wahab Siddique and Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari congratulated all elected mayors and deputy mayors, chairman and deputy chairman of district councils and town.

PPP Co-chairman also congratulated Murtaza Wahab on being elected Mayor of Karachi.

He said success of elected local representatives is the result of workers' hard work.

Asif Ali Zardari advised PPP workers to keep the doors of local bodies offices open for public. Zardari directed local council representatives to start work with immediate effect.

JI candidate for mayor reached KAC.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that media coverage of election process through live cameras would not be allowed.

The chairman and the members who will have the specific seats will enter the polling hall only with the identity card.

The ECP said that four counters have been created for identification of members.

The voting card will be issued after showing the identity card to the elected representative.

The election process will be formally started by show of hands at 11 o'clock

The elected chairman of Jamaat-e-Islami started arriving in Arts Council while elected members got the voting card by showing their identity cards.

PPP claims clear majority over rival JI

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) claimed that Murtaza Wahab, Karachi mayoral candidate, has clear majority over rival Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman as PPP's 173 candidates are present in the Hall while PTI's 30 candidates are absent from the polling process.

ECP’s control room established

A control room has been established in the Election Commission. Pakistan (ECP) to monitor the election of mayor and deputy mayor in country’s largest city—Karachi.

The control room will work without any break till 8 am June 16.

The control room is monitoring the election process and also to respond for the redressal of grievances.

The ECP spokesperson shared numbers—0519204402 and 05192044030—for any kinds of complaints regarding voting and elections process.

The election body said complaints can also be send via fax and also be emailed.

The ECP spokesperson sharing an image from the Karachi Arts Council said that stage set for Mayor/Deputy Mayor Elections Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

JI will win the contests, vows Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) nominated candidate for mayor elections alleged that PPP used every kind of tactics and gimmicks to win the mayor elections.

He vowed that JI will contest the elections and win the elections.

Firdous Shamim denies any 'pressure' to cast vote for specific candidate

PTI Sindh senior vice president Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that his vote would show whether he was under pressure or not.

“I have been in Sukkur for last one month and did not meet anyone,” he added.

However, he said he has nice companionship with the Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman while Murtaza Wahab's father Dahab Siddiqui was also among his close friends. Naqvi said he would cast his vote as per the party’s position.

Sharjeel Memon claims Karachi to bury 'politics of hate'

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that people of Karachi will bury the politics of hate.

“The youth of Karachi were given weapons instead of pens,” he added. Sharjeel complaint that the language is being used by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).