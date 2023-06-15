Battle for Karachi Mayor today: Neck and neck contest expected between PPP, JI

The electoral process for Mayoral Karachi will be held today at Karachi Arts Council today as neck and neck contest is expected between PPP Wahab Saddique and Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that media coverage of election process through live cameras would not be allowed.

The chairman and the members who will have the specific seats will enter the polling hall only with the identity card.

The ECP said that four counters have been created for identification of members.

The voting card will be issued after showing the identity card to the elected representative.

The election process will be formally started by show of hands at 11 o’clock

The elected chairman of Jamaat-e-Islami started arriving in Arts Council while elected members got the voting card by showing their identity cards.