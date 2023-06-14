Pakistan Football team loses to Kenya in 4-nation event

Pakistan Football Team suffered second consecutive loss at Four-nation Football tournament, as they went down 1-0 against Kenya in Mauritius.

Aston Villa’s academy graduate and former captain of England’s Under-20 team, Easah Suliman made his debut for Pakistan.

Kenya’s Shumah Moses gave his side the lead in the 18th minute of the match but Pakistan’s team tried to fight back and created some chances.

Kenyan defenders were too good for Pakistan’s strikers and mid-fielders as they made sure that they did not concede any goal.

Pakistan suffered second defeat, which ended their hopes of reaching the final. But their last game against Djibouti will be a formality.

Pakistan team also featured Rahis Nabi, the brother of Adil Nabi, the graduate of West Bromwich Albions academy.

Adil Nabi praised the team’s performance and would soon join Pakistan team, ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.