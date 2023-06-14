PFF NC invites Olympian Arshad Nadeem at Football House

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee Head Haroon Malik invited Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Arshad Nadeem at Football House on Wednesday.

Arshad Nadeem had become first Pakistani and South Asian to cross the 90 metres mark at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022.

He had beaten the World Champion from Anderson Peters on his way to winning the gold medal and later won gold medal in Islamic Games.

Arshad Nadeem thanked PFF for encouraging and appreciating him. He said that such acts are morale boosting and make the spirit of players higher.

Arshad Nadeem would also represent Pakistan at Asian Athletics Championship in Pattaya in July and has been training at Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

Haroon Malik said that Arshad Nadeem is Pakistan’s asset and he made whole nation proud after winning gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Arshad Nadeem is one of the contenders to win medal at 2024 Paris Olympics, where he could end Pakistan’s 32 year wait for Olympics medal.